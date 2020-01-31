Pleasantville vs Father Judge in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Pleasantville vs Father Judge in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood Convention Center. Dec. 31, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City

6:30 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Constitution

8 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine

Other games

3 p.m.

Cross Christian at St. Joseph

5 p.m.

Vineland Prep Academy at Cape May Tech

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Woodstown

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

LEAP Academy at Oakcrest

ACIT at Woodbury

6 p.m.

Cumberland at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Lakewood

7 p.m.

Winslow Twp. at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Glassboro at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

5:15 p.m.

Lakewood at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Buena at Salem

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Southern at Brick Memorial

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Central at Ocean Lanes

FENCING

4 p.m.

Christian Brothers at St. Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Holy Ghost at Igloo Ice Arena

6 p.m.

Southern at Winding River Ice Rink

INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Barnegat/Pinelands at Shore Conference Championship at Bennett Center

WRESTLING

Barnegat/Lacey Twp./Pinelands at Shore Conference Tournament at Red Bank

6 p.m.

Pennsauken at Middle Twp.

Seneca at Mainland

7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Kingsway

