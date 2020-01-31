BOYS BASKETBALL
Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City
6:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Constitution
8 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine
Other games
3 p.m.
Cross Christian at St. Joseph
5 p.m.
Vineland Prep Academy at Cape May Tech
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Woodstown
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
LEAP Academy at Oakcrest
ACIT at Woodbury
6 p.m.
Cumberland at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Lakewood
7 p.m.
Winslow Twp. at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Glassboro at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
5:15 p.m.
Lakewood at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Buena at Salem
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Central at Ocean Lanes
FENCING
4 p.m.
Christian Brothers at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Holy Ghost at Igloo Ice Arena
6 p.m.
Southern at Winding River Ice Rink
INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Barnegat/Pinelands at Shore Conference Championship at Bennett Center
WRESTLING
Barnegat/Lacey Twp./Pinelands at Shore Conference Tournament at Red Bank
6 p.m.
Pennsauken at Middle Twp.
Seneca at Mainland
7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Kingsway
