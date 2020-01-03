BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit
8 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Mater Dei
Atlantic City vs. Cherry Hill West
Other games
4 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Buena
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
7p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Millville at Gloucester Catholic
Vineland at ACIT
Hammonton at Clearview
Wildwood at Pitman
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit
5 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp.
11:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
ACIT at Vineland
Wildwood at Pitman
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Salem County Career and Tech
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Clearview at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Buena
6 p.m.
Deptford Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
Southern at Toms River East
ICE HOCKEY
6:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Seton Hall Prep at Cody Arena
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. St. Augustine Prep at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine Prep
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May @ Hess School
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
6 p.m.
Mainland at Vineland
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Millville at Lakeside M.S.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Vineland
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Point Pleasant Branch
