Region 8 Wrestling Tournament

Romeo Rodriguez, of Middle Township, defeats Jnanni Danz, of St. Augustine, in the 126 lb. division during the Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School, Friday, Feb 22, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit

8 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Mater Dei

Atlantic City vs. Cherry Hill West

Other games

4 p.m.

LEAP Academy at Buena

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Mainland

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

7p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Millville at Gloucester Catholic

Vineland at ACIT

Hammonton at Clearview

Wildwood at Pitman

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit

5 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp.

11:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

ACIT at Vineland

Wildwood at Pitman

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Salem County Career and Tech

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Clearview at Hammonton

Oakcrest at Buena

6 p.m.

Deptford Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

Southern at Toms River East

ICE HOCKEY

6:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Seton Hall Prep at Cody Arena

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. St. Augustine Prep at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central

4 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine Prep

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May @ Hess School

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cape May Tech

6 p.m.

Mainland at Vineland

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Millville at Lakeside M.S.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Vineland

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Point Pleasant Branch

