BOYS BASKETBALL
SJ Group I semifinals
5:30 p.m.
(6) Wildwood at (2) Penns Grove
SJ Non-Public A
(5) Bishop Eustace at (4) St. Augustine
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
SJ Group I Semifinals
(3) Palmyra at (2) Wildwood
SJ Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Absegami at (1) Mainland
5:30 p.m.
(3) Toms River East at (2) Ocean City
WRESTLING
State individual tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Session 1
9 a.m.
Wrestleback round 2
11 a.m.
Quaterfinals
Wrestleback round 3
1:30 p.m.
Wrestleback round 4
2 p.m.
Girls semifinals
Session 2
6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wrestleback quarterfinals
7 p.m.
Girls consolation semifinals
7:30 p.m.
Wrestleback semifinals
