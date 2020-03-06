Mainland vs. St. Augustine

St. Augustine vs Mainland during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS BASKETBALL

SJ Group I semifinals

5:30 p.m.

(6) Wildwood at (2) Penns Grove

SJ Non-Public A

(5) Bishop Eustace at (4) St. Augustine

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

SJ Group I Semifinals

(3) Palmyra at (2) Wildwood

SJ Group III semifinals

4 p.m.

(4) Absegami at (1) Mainland

5:30 p.m.

(3) Toms River East at (2) Ocean City

WRESTLING

State individual tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Session 1

9 a.m.

Wrestleback round 2

11 a.m.

Quaterfinals

Wrestleback round 3

1:30 p.m.

Wrestleback round 4

2 p.m.

Girls semifinals

Session 2

6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wrestleback quarterfinals

7 p.m.

Girls consolation semifinals

7:30 p.m.

Wrestleback semifinals

