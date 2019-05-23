BASEBALL
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Buena Regional at (3) Schalick
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(9) Pinelands Regional at (1) Triton
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
(9) St. John Vianney at (1) St. Augustine
Other games
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian
Bridgeton at Millville
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands Regional at Manchester Township
ROWING
8 a.m.
Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta, in Nashport, Ohio
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.