BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

ACIT at St. Augustine

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Kingsway

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Middle Township

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph at Buena

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Neptune at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Marlboro at Southern Reg.

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

Cherry Hill East at ACIT

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Vineland

4 p.m.

Haddon Twp. at Middle Twp.

Kingsway at Mainland

Shawnee at St. Augustine

4:15 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Brick Memorial

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Williamstown

Cedar Creek at Woodstown

Middle Twp. at Haddon Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Atlantic City

7 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at ACIT

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bridgeton

Vineland at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

Middle Twp. at Buena

Wildwood Catholic at Absegami

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Barnegat at Jackson Memorial (Time N/A)

4 p.m.

Washington Twp. St. Augustine

ACIT at Pleasantville

