BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
ACIT at St. Augustine
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Kingsway
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Middle Township
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph at Buena
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Neptune at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Marlboro at Southern Reg.
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
Cherry Hill East at ACIT
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Vineland
4 p.m.
Haddon Twp. at Middle Twp.
Kingsway at Mainland
Shawnee at St. Augustine
4:15 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Brick Memorial
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Williamstown
Cedar Creek at Woodstown
Middle Twp. at Haddon Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Atlantic City
7 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at ACIT
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bridgeton
Vineland at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Middle Twp. at Buena
Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Barnegat at Jackson Memorial (Time N/A)
4 p.m.
Washington Twp. St. Augustine
ACIT at Pleasantville
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.