Cedar Creek VS Absegami football

Cedar Creek’s Jojo Bermudez runs in the second quarter as Cedar Creek High School plays Absegami, in Egg Harbor City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

St. Augustine Prep at Millville

Oakcrest at Mainland

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Southern at Lacey Twp.

Williamstown at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Maxwell Field

Deptford at Hammonton

5 p.m.

Vineland vs. ACIT at Gittone Stadium

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Millville at Ocean City

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Pinelands at Lakewood

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Cumberland at Bridgeton

Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep

Lindenwold at Buena

Clearview at Mainland

7 p.m.

Absegami at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.

Haddon Twp. at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Memorial Field

Millville at Cherokee

Marlboro at Southern

Wildwood at Gloucester City

Raritan at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Holmdel

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

St. Joseph at Haddonfield Memorial

Atlantic City at Williamstown

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Glassboro at Cape May County Tech

Mainland at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd St.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Cumberland at Williamstown

Wildwood at Pennsville

Buena at Overbrook

Brick Twp. at Pinelands

Deptford at Hammonton

7 p.m.

Vineland vs. ACIT at Gittone Stadium

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group II first round

12:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cumberland

2:30 p.m.

(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Barnegat

4 p.m.

Pinelands at Oakcrest

S.J. Group IV first round

3 p.m.

Howell at Egg Harbor Twp.

Toms River North at Millville

Washington Twp. at Southern

S.J. Non-Public South B

3 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Trinity Hall at Christian Brothers Academy

Other matches

3:45

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Ocean City

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Fox Park

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern

VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

GCIT at Oakcrest

Collingswood at Pleasantville

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments