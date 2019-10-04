BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
St. Augustine Prep at Millville
Oakcrest at Mainland
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Southern at Lacey Twp.
Williamstown at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Maxwell Field
Deptford at Hammonton
5 p.m.
Vineland vs. ACIT at Gittone Stadium
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Millville at Ocean City
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Pinelands at Lakewood
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Cumberland at Bridgeton
Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep
Lindenwold at Buena
Clearview at Mainland
7 p.m.
Absegami at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.
Haddon Twp. at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Memorial Field
Millville at Cherokee
Marlboro at Southern
Wildwood at Gloucester City
Raritan at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Holmdel
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
St. Joseph at Haddonfield Memorial
Atlantic City at Williamstown
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Glassboro at Cape May County Tech
Mainland at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd St.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Cumberland at Williamstown
Wildwood at Pennsville
Buena at Overbrook
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
Deptford at Hammonton
7 p.m.
Vineland vs. ACIT at Gittone Stadium
GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group II first round
12:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cumberland
2:30 p.m.
(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Oakcrest
S.J. Group IV first round
3 p.m.
Howell at Egg Harbor Twp.
Toms River North at Millville
Washington Twp. at Southern
S.J. Non-Public South B
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Trinity Hall at Christian Brothers Academy
Other matches
3:45
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Ocean City
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Fox Park
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern
VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
GCIT at Oakcrest
Collingswood at Pleasantville
