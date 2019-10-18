Mainland vs Oakcrest Football

Mainland vs Oakcrest football. Oct.11, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

2 p.m.

Schalick at Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Millville

Florence at St. Augustine Prep

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at Wildwood

Baptist at Atlantic Christian

ACIT at Camden County Tech

5 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Boyd St. Fields

6:30 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Buena at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

Middle Twp. vs. Mainland at Memorial Field

Triton at Ocean City

St. Augustine Prep at Holy Spirit

Vineland vs. Rancocas Valley at Gittone Stadium

6:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

7 p.m.

Moorestown at Absegami

Buena at Clayton

St. Joseph at West Deptford

Atlantic City at Deptford

Hammonton at Winslow

GIRLS SOCCER

2 p.m.

Cinnaminson at Millville

3:45 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Oakcrest

Buena at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Triton at Absegami

Atlantic City at Middle Twp.

Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

Lacey Twp. at New Egypt

Baptist at Atlantic Christian

Camden County Tech at ACIT

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Pemberton at Barnegat

Atlantic City at Mainland

4 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Salem County Career and Tech

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Pennsauken

5 p.m.

Highland at Mainland

