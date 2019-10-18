BOYS SOCCER
2 p.m.
Schalick at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Millville
Florence at St. Augustine Prep
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at Wildwood
Baptist at Atlantic Christian
ACIT at Camden County Tech
5 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Boyd St. Fields
6:30 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Buena at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Middle Twp. vs. Mainland at Memorial Field
Triton at Ocean City
St. Augustine Prep at Holy Spirit
Vineland vs. Rancocas Valley at Gittone Stadium
6:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
7 p.m.
Moorestown at Absegami
Buena at Clayton
St. Joseph at West Deptford
Atlantic City at Deptford
Hammonton at Winslow
GIRLS SOCCER
2 p.m.
Cinnaminson at Millville
3:45 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Oakcrest
Buena at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Triton at Absegami
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy
Lacey Twp. at New Egypt
Baptist at Atlantic Christian
Camden County Tech at ACIT
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Pemberton at Barnegat
Atlantic City at Mainland
4 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Salem County Career and Tech
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Pennsauken
5 p.m.
Highland at Mainland
