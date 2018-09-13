Mainland Absegami Football
Mainland Regional High School plays Absegami at Mainland, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City)

 Vernon Ogrodnek

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Ocean City

Mainland Regional at Cherry Hill

Middle Township at Buena Regional

St. Joseph at St. Augustine Prep

Pennsauken at Cumberland Regional

Clayton at Wildwood

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Egg Harbor Township at Kingsway Regional

Millville at Williamstown

Holy Spirit at Camden Catholic

Oakcrest at Highland Regional

Lower Cape May Regional at Pleasantville

Vineland at Lenape

Barnegat at Shore Regional

Shawnee at Hammonton

Atlantic City at Washington Township

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Bridgeton at Vineland

Cedar Creek vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at St. Augustine Prep

Atlantic City at Mainland Regional

Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Township

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Pinelands Regional at Lacey Township

Barnegat at Manchester Township

Southern Regional at Brick Memorial

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland Regional

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

4:15 p.m.

Kingsway Regional at Hammonton

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Mainland Regional

Buena Regional at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Deptford

Lacey Township at Manchester

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Point Pleasant at Pinelands Regional

Schalick at Hammonton

Southern Regional at Brick Township

5:15 p.m.

Middle Township at Clearview Regional

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Salem

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

Mainland Regional at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May Regional at Ocean City

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Buena Regional

Millville at Cumberland Regional

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

Lacey Township at Red Bank

Brick Township at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands Regional

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Salem at Bridgeton

Middle Township at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Mainland Regional

Cumberland Regional at Millville

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Red Bank at Lacey Township

Pinelands Regional at Jackson Liberty

Cumberland Christian at Atlantic Christian

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Mainland Regional at Lower Cape May Regional

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Winslow Township at Pleasantville

Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at St. Joseph

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Beach

5:30 p.m.

Southern Regional at Toms River South

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands Regional at Donovan Catholic

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Township, Barnegat, Pinelands Regional at Ocean County Park

