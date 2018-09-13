FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Ocean City
Mainland Regional at Cherry Hill
Middle Township at Buena Regional
St. Joseph at St. Augustine Prep
Pennsauken at Cumberland Regional
Clayton at Wildwood
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Egg Harbor Township at Kingsway Regional
Millville at Williamstown
Holy Spirit at Camden Catholic
Oakcrest at Highland Regional
Lower Cape May Regional at Pleasantville
Vineland at Lenape
Barnegat at Shore Regional
Shawnee at Hammonton
Atlantic City at Washington Township
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Bridgeton at Vineland
Cedar Creek vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at St. Augustine Prep
Atlantic City at Mainland Regional
Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Township
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Pinelands Regional at Lacey Township
Barnegat at Manchester Township
Southern Regional at Brick Memorial
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland Regional
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
4:15 p.m.
Kingsway Regional at Hammonton
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Mainland Regional
Buena Regional at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Deptford
Lacey Township at Manchester
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Point Pleasant at Pinelands Regional
Schalick at Hammonton
Southern Regional at Brick Township
5:15 p.m.
Middle Township at Clearview Regional
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Salem
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
Mainland Regional at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May Regional at Ocean City
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Buena Regional
Millville at Cumberland Regional
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
Lacey Township at Red Bank
Brick Township at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands Regional
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Salem at Bridgeton
Middle Township at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Mainland Regional
Cumberland Regional at Millville
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Red Bank at Lacey Township
Pinelands Regional at Jackson Liberty
Cumberland Christian at Atlantic Christian
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Mainland Regional at Lower Cape May Regional
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Winslow Township at Pleasantville
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at St. Joseph
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Beach
5:30 p.m.
Southern Regional at Toms River South
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands Regional at Donovan Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Township, Barnegat, Pinelands Regional at Ocean County Park
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.