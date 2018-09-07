GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
Mainland Regional at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Toms River South at Pinelands Regional
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Millville at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Hammonton
Lower Cape May Regional at Buena Regional
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Middle Township at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May Regional
Lacey Township at Brick Township
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Mainland Regional
Egg Harbor Township at Pleasantville
Pinelands Regional at Wall Township
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Township
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Mainland Regional
Buena Regional at Cedar Creek
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Lacey Township at Brick Township
Ocean City at Vineland
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Gateway Regional
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May Regional
Pinelands Regional at Lakewood
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland Regional
Cedar Creek at Camden
Haddon Township at Buena Regional
Riverside at Lower Cape May Regional
Middle Township at Seaford (Delaware)
Lenape at St. Augustine Prep
Vineland at Atlantic City
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township
Pinelands Regional at Shore Regional
Pleasantville at Maple Shade
Hammonton vs. Timber Creek, at Highland Regional H.S.
Cumberland Regional at Seneca
Jackson Memorial at Southern Regional
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
Egg Harbor Township at Vineland
Middle Township at Hammonton
ACIT at Millville
Clearview Regional at Cumberland Regional
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Township at Vineland
Millville at ACIT
Hammonton at Middle Township
