Egg Harbor Township running back Steven Canela runs against Atlantic City’s Shawn McGraw, No. 10, during a high school football game Friday night at EHT. The Eagles won 21-8 to begin their season on a high note.

 Kristian Gonyea / For the Press

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

Mainland Regional at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Toms River South at Pinelands Regional

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Millville at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Hammonton

Lower Cape May Regional at Buena Regional

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Middle Township at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May Regional

Lacey Township at Brick Township

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Mainland Regional

Egg Harbor Township at Pleasantville

Pinelands Regional at Wall Township

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Township

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Mainland Regional

Buena Regional at Cedar Creek

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Lacey Township at Brick Township

Ocean City at Vineland

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Gateway Regional

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May Regional

Pinelands Regional at Lakewood

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland Regional

Cedar Creek at Camden

Haddon Township at Buena Regional

Riverside at Lower Cape May Regional

Middle Township at Seaford (Delaware)

Lenape at St. Augustine Prep

Vineland at Atlantic City

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township

Pinelands Regional at Shore Regional

Pleasantville at Maple Shade

Hammonton vs. Timber Creek, at Highland Regional H.S.

Cumberland Regional at Seneca

Jackson Memorial at Southern Regional

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

Egg Harbor Township at Vineland

Middle Township at Hammonton

ACIT at Millville

Clearview Regional at Cumberland Regional

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Township at Vineland

Millville at ACIT

Hammonton at Middle Township

