BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit a Absegami

Oakcrest at Woodstown

Penn Tech at Buena

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine Prep

Mainland at Ocean City

7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Clayton at Wildwood

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Penn Tech

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Oakcrest

Clayton at Wildwood

4:30 p.m.

Absegami at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at Burlington Tech

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3 p.m.

Millville vs. Schalick at Vineland YMCA

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Gloucester Tech at Westbrook Lanes

Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Atlantic Tech at Di Donato's

GIRLS SWIMMING

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

4 p.m.

STCA Season Opener at Toms River Bubble

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments