BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit a Absegami
Oakcrest at Woodstown
Penn Tech at Buena
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine Prep
Mainland at Ocean City
7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Clayton at Wildwood
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Penn Tech
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
Clayton at Wildwood
4:30 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Burlington Tech
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3 p.m.
Millville vs. Schalick at Vineland YMCA
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Gloucester Tech at Westbrook Lanes
Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Atlantic Tech at Di Donato's
GIRLS SWIMMING
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
4 p.m.
STCA Season Opener at Toms River Bubble
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
