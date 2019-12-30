Region 8 Wrestling Tournament

Raymond Weed, of Absegami, defeats Haven Tatarek, of Southern Regional, in the 160 lbs. division during the Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

2 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Wildwood

8:30 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Egg Harbor Township

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Vineland vs. Highland, at Williamstown

1 p.m.

Millville vs. Delsea, at Williamstown

5:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Deer Park at Gulf Breeze

Barnegat vs. Princeton at Rumson-Fair Haven

6:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Archbishop Wood, at Cherry Hill East

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Classic

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Kingsway Regional

Other games

11 a.m.

Vineland at Absegami

3:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township. at Southern Regional

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

Oakcrest/Vineland/Buena/Mainland at Bennett Center

Hammonton at Ocean Breeze

11:30 a.m.

Barnegat at Ocean Breeze

4:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Egg Invitational at Bennett Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

10 a.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Neptune at Neptune Aquatic Center

COED SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Barnegat at St. Francis Aquatic Center

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Absegami at Gloucester City

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek/Mainland/Cinnaminson at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Township at Vineland quad

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

