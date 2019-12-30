BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
2 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood
8:30 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Egg Harbor Township
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Vineland vs. Highland, at Williamstown
1 p.m.
Millville vs. Delsea, at Williamstown
5:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Deer Park at Gulf Breeze
Barnegat vs. Princeton at Rumson-Fair Haven
6:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Archbishop Wood, at Cherry Hill East
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Classic
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Kingsway Regional
Other games
11 a.m.
Vineland at Absegami
3:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township. at Southern Regional
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
Oakcrest/Vineland/Buena/Mainland at Bennett Center
Hammonton at Ocean Breeze
11:30 a.m.
Barnegat at Ocean Breeze
4:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Egg Invitational at Bennett Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Neptune at Neptune Aquatic Center
COED SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Barnegat at St. Francis Aquatic Center
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Absegami at Gloucester City
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek/Mainland/Cinnaminson at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Township at Vineland quad
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
