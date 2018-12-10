Joanna Thomas, Swimming, 2008
Buy Now

A standout swimmer, Thomas went on to excel at the University of Virginia. Thomas was The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year from 2005-07.

 Ben Fogletto

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

8 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Township at Ocean County YMCA

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Moorestown at Kroc Center

ICE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

Jonathon Dayton at Lacey Township

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Township at Lakewood

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherokee at Brunswick Zone

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments