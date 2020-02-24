Atlantic City vs ACIT

Atlantic City against ACIT first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

(Not including CAL Tournament boys and girls basketball games that are included in separate schedules)

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Schalick at Vineland

5:30 p.m.

Collingswood at Oakcrest

Pennsgrove at Wildwood

5:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Cross

6:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Metuchen

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Lindenwold at Pleasantville

Bridgeton at Camden

Cumberland at Paulsboro

Hammonton at Triton

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Howell

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at West Deptford

INDOOR TRACK

SJTCA Winter Meet

5 p.m.

Bridgeton/Cedar Creek/Bridgeton at Bennett Center

