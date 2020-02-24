(Not including CAL Tournament boys and girls basketball games that are included in separate schedules)
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Schalick at Vineland
5:30 p.m.
Collingswood at Oakcrest
Pennsgrove at Wildwood
5:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Cross
6:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Metuchen
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Lindenwold at Pleasantville
Bridgeton at Camden
Cumberland at Paulsboro
Hammonton at Triton
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Howell
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at West Deptford
INDOOR TRACK
SJTCA Winter Meet
5 p.m.
Bridgeton/Cedar Creek/Bridgeton at Bennett Center
