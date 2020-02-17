GIRLS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Winslow Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
ICE HOCKEY
Gordon Cup first round
4:25 p.m.
(7) St. Augustine at (2) Christian Brothers
BOYS SWIMMING
State Non-Public A semifinals
5:30 p.m.
(2) St. Augustine vs. (3) Bergen Catholic at Raritan Bay YMCA
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
South Jersey Track Coaches Association No. 15
5 p.m.
South Jersey at Ocean Breeze Complex (NY)
