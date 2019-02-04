020219_gal_battle
Buy Now

St. Augustine Prep against Atlantic City’s during the first half of the boys basketball game at Atlantic City High School Friday Feb 1, 2019. and Stephan Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Highland at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Cumberland

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Millville at Vineland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

Atlantic Christian at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Pitman

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Vineland at Millville

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

Camden Catholic at Mainland

6 p.m.

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

WRESTLING

South Jersey Group I first round

7 p.m.

(6) Pitman at (3) Buena

South Jersey Group II first round

6 p.m.

(5) Barnegat at (4) Clayton

7 p.m.

(6) Collingswood at (3) Oakcrest

South Jersey Group III first round

6 p.m.

(8) Burlington Twp. at (1) Lacey Twp.

(7) Absegami at (2) Delsea

South Jersey Group IV first round

6 p.m.

(6) Hammonton at (3) Highland

South Jersey Group V first round

7 p.m.

(8) Washington Twp. at (1) Southern

ICE HOCKEY

2:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Igloo Ice Arena

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments