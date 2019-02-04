BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Highland at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Cumberland
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Millville at Vineland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
Atlantic Christian at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Pitman
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Millville
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
Camden Catholic at Mainland
6 p.m.
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
WRESTLING
South Jersey Group I first round
7 p.m.
(6) Pitman at (3) Buena
South Jersey Group II first round
6 p.m.
(5) Barnegat at (4) Clayton
7 p.m.
(6) Collingswood at (3) Oakcrest
South Jersey Group III first round
6 p.m.
(8) Burlington Twp. at (1) Lacey Twp.
(7) Absegami at (2) Delsea
South Jersey Group IV first round
6 p.m.
(6) Hammonton at (3) Highland
South Jersey Group V first round
7 p.m.
(8) Washington Twp. at (1) Southern
ICE HOCKEY
2:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Igloo Ice Arena
