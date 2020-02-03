Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball

Middle’s Kira Sides (2) drives the lane on Catholic’s Gabby Turco. Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Schalick

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Delran at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Central

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at St. Joseph

7:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Atlantic Christian Academy

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Middle Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Schalick at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Woodbury at Cedar Creek

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes

ICE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Central at Winding River

INDOOR TRACK

4:30 p.m.

Ocean City/Southern at New York Armory

5 p.m.

EHT/Millville/Oakcrest/Atlantic City/ACIT at SJTCA Meet 12 at Bennett Center

Lower Cape May at Toms River North

GIRLS SWIMMING

State Tournament, Round I

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Delsea at Hess Complex

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Salem/Woodstown at Cumberland

Hammonton at Kingsway

Central at Barnegat

