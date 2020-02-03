BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Schalick
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Delran at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Central
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at St. Joseph
7:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic Christian Academy
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Middle Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Schalick at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Woodbury at Cedar Creek
BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Central at Winding River
INDOOR TRACK
4:30 p.m.
Ocean City/Southern at New York Armory
5 p.m.
EHT/Millville/Oakcrest/Atlantic City/ACIT at SJTCA Meet 12 at Bennett Center
Lower Cape May at Toms River North
GIRLS SWIMMING
State Tournament, Round I
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Delsea at Hess Complex
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Salem/Woodstown at Cumberland
Hammonton at Kingsway
Central at Barnegat
