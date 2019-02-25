012919_gal_millville
Millville's against Egg Harbor Township's during the first half of the boys basketball game at Millville High School Monday Jan 28, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group II first round

4 p.m.

(13) Lower Cape May at (4) Cinnaminson

(10) Audubon at (7) Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

(12) Point Pleasant Borough at (5) Middle Township

(11) Barnegat at (6) Collingswood

6 p.m.

(14) Cedar Creek at (3) Haddonfield

South Jersey Group IV first round

4 p.m.

(16) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Lenape

(15) Southern at (2) Cherokee

5 p.m.

(12) Vineland at (5) Toms River North

5:30 p.m.

(9) Hammonton at (8) ACIT

(10) Jackson Memorial at (7) Atlantic City

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group II first round

5:30 p.m.

(9) Middle Twp. at (8) Pennsauken Tech

7 p.m.

(13) Cedar Creek at (4) Haddon Heights

(14) Point Pleasant Borough at (3) Pleasantville

(10) Audubon at (7) Lower Cape May

7:30 p.m.

(16) Barnegat at (1) Haddonfield

South Jersey Group IV first round

4 p.m.

(16) Southern at (1) Eastern

(10) Vineland at (7) Cherry Hill East

5:30 p.m.

(9) Atlantic City at (8) Egg Harbor Twp.

(13) Clearview at (4) Millville

