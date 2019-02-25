GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group II first round
4 p.m.
(13) Lower Cape May at (4) Cinnaminson
(10) Audubon at (7) Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
(12) Point Pleasant Borough at (5) Middle Township
(11) Barnegat at (6) Collingswood
6 p.m.
(14) Cedar Creek at (3) Haddonfield
South Jersey Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(16) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Lenape
(15) Southern at (2) Cherokee
5 p.m.
(12) Vineland at (5) Toms River North
5:30 p.m.
(9) Hammonton at (8) ACIT
(10) Jackson Memorial at (7) Atlantic City
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group II first round
5:30 p.m.
(9) Middle Twp. at (8) Pennsauken Tech
7 p.m.
(13) Cedar Creek at (4) Haddon Heights
(14) Point Pleasant Borough at (3) Pleasantville
(10) Audubon at (7) Lower Cape May
7:30 p.m.
(16) Barnegat at (1) Haddonfield
South Jersey Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(16) Southern at (1) Eastern
(10) Vineland at (7) Cherry Hill East
5:30 p.m.
(9) Atlantic City at (8) Egg Harbor Twp.
(13) Clearview at (4) Millville
