Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph of Hammonton high school boys basketball, Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Woodstown

5 p.m.

Lacey Township at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Buena

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

Pennsauken at St. Joseph

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Cape May Tech

Egg Harbor Township at Millville

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Wildwood at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Middle Township at Pennsville

Barnegat at Lacey Township

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Gloucester Tech at Cedar Creek

Olympus Prep at St. Joseph

WRESTLING

5:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Central

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

SJTCA at Bennett center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic

Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Lindenwold at King Pin Lanes

Hammonton vs. Overbrook at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Central at Bayville YMCA

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Washington Township at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Salesianum at St. Augustine Prep

ICE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Middletown North at Winding River Ice Rink

