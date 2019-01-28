GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Woodstown
5 p.m.
Lacey Township at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
Pennsauken at St. Joseph
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Cape May Tech
Egg Harbor Township at Millville
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Wildwood at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Middle Township at Pennsville
Barnegat at Lacey Township
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Gloucester Tech at Cedar Creek
Olympus Prep at St. Joseph
WRESTLING
5:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Central
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
SJTCA at Bennett center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Lindenwold at King Pin Lanes
Hammonton vs. Overbrook at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Central at Bayville YMCA
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Washington Township at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Salesianum at St. Augustine Prep
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Middletown North at Winding River Ice Rink
