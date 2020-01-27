Mainland vs Holy Spirit

Mainland against Holy Spirit during the first half of the boys basketball game at Mainland High School Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

Absegami at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Millville at Schalick

Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian

Gloucester City at Cumberland

Clayton at Buena

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.

Vineland at ACIT

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Vineland Prep at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Schalick at Millville

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

Mainland at Ocean City

ACIT at Vineland

7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Atlantic Christian

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

South Jersey Track Coaches Association Tournament at Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Overbrook at 30 Strikes Bowling Center

Hammonton vs. Clayton at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Cape May County Special Services

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Salesianum at St. Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Steinert at Winding River Ice Rink

8:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Rumson Fair Haven at Red Bank Ice Arena

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments