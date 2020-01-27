GIRLS BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Millville at Schalick
Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian
Gloucester City at Cumberland
Clayton at Buena
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.
Vineland at ACIT
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Vineland Prep at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Schalick at Millville
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Mainland at Ocean City
ACIT at Vineland
7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Atlantic Christian
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
South Jersey Track Coaches Association Tournament at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Overbrook at 30 Strikes Bowling Center
Hammonton vs. Clayton at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Cape May County Special Services
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Salesianum at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Steinert at Winding River Ice Rink
8:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Rumson Fair Haven at Red Bank Ice Arena
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.