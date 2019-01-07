010419_spt_millville 7
Buy Now

Atlantic City at Millville boys basketball, Thursday, January 3, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Absegami

Millville at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Vineland

5:15 p.m.

Central at Lacey Township

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Atlantic Tech

Egg Harbor Township at St. Joseph

Barnegat at Keyport

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

Central at Lacey Township

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Buena

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph at Millville

Vineland at Oakcrest

Camden Tech at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Atlantic Tech at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Middle Township

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

SJTCA at Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. West Deptford at Brunswick Zone

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at ocean Lanes

3:10 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Pinelands

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Washington Township at Brunswick Zone

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cape May Tech

ICE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Howell at Winding River Ice Rink

WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

Middle Township at Cumberland

7:30 p.m.

Central at Lacey Township

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments