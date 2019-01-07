GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Millville at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Vineland
5:15 p.m.
Central at Lacey Township
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Atlantic Tech
Egg Harbor Township at St. Joseph
Barnegat at Keyport
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
Central at Lacey Township
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Buena
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph at Millville
Vineland at Oakcrest
Camden Tech at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Atlantic Tech at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Middle Township
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
SJTCA at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. West Deptford at Brunswick Zone
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at ocean Lanes
3:10 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Pinelands
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Washington Township at Brunswick Zone
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cape May Tech
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Howell at Winding River Ice Rink
WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.
Middle Township at Cumberland
7:30 p.m.
Central at Lacey Township
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.