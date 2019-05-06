_spt_mainlandlax

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep

Lacey Township at Toms River East

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Buena at Pleasantville

Toms River North at Southern

Williamstown at Cumberland

Pennsville at Wildwood

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Buena at Pleasantville

Wildwood at Pennsville

Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic

St. Joseph at Burling Township

4:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Cherokee

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

7 p.m.

Cumberland at Williamstown

Pinelands at Toms River South

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Lacey at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Winslow Township at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Rancocas Valley

5:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Ocean City

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Red Banks Regional

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Middle Township at Egg Harbor Township

Atlantic City at Millville

Gloucester Catholic at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Collingswood

4:30 p.m.

Ranney School at Pinelands

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Central

Pinelands at Brick Memorial

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Atlantic City

Toms River South at Southern

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Absegami

Bridgeton at Ocean City

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

Millville at Vineland

Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood at Pennsville

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph

Southern vs. Brick Memorial, at Spring Meadow Golf Course

Lacey Township vs. Donovan Catholic, at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. St. Augustine Prep, at Buena Vista Country Club

Bridgeton vs. ACIT, at Centerton Country Club

Cape May Tech vs. Oakcrest, at Blue Heron Pine Country Club

Egg Harbor Township vs. Atlantic City, at Brigantine Links

Middle Township vs. Wildwood Catholic, at The Shore Club

Millville vs. Vineland, at Eastlyn Golf Course

Ocean City vs. Mainland, at Greate Bay Golf Club

Wildwood vs. Pennsville

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Lacey Township at Southern, at Atlantis

Cumberland vs. Lenape, at Running Deer Golf Club

BOYS TRACK

3:45 p.m.

Buena, Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Middle Township, Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

GIRLS TRACK

3:45 p.m.

Buena, Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Middle Township, Wildwood Catholic, Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Southern, Brick Township at Toms River South

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Sterling

St. Augustine at Clearview

5:15 p.m.

Central at Barnegat

