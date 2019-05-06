BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep
Lacey Township at Toms River East
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Buena at Pleasantville
Toms River North at Southern
Williamstown at Cumberland
Pennsville at Wildwood
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Buena at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Pennsville
Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic
St. Joseph at Burling Township
4:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Cherokee
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
7 p.m.
Cumberland at Williamstown
Pinelands at Toms River South
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Lacey at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Winslow Township at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Rancocas Valley
5:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Red Banks Regional
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Middle Township at Egg Harbor Township
Atlantic City at Millville
Gloucester Catholic at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Collingswood
4:30 p.m.
Ranney School at Pinelands
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Central
Pinelands at Brick Memorial
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Atlantic City
Toms River South at Southern
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Absegami
Bridgeton at Ocean City
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
Millville at Vineland
Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood at Pennsville
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph
Southern vs. Brick Memorial, at Spring Meadow Golf Course
Lacey Township vs. Donovan Catholic, at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. St. Augustine Prep, at Buena Vista Country Club
Bridgeton vs. ACIT, at Centerton Country Club
Cape May Tech vs. Oakcrest, at Blue Heron Pine Country Club
Egg Harbor Township vs. Atlantic City, at Brigantine Links
Middle Township vs. Wildwood Catholic, at The Shore Club
Millville vs. Vineland, at Eastlyn Golf Course
Ocean City vs. Mainland, at Greate Bay Golf Club
Wildwood vs. Pennsville
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Lacey Township at Southern, at Atlantis
Cumberland vs. Lenape, at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS TRACK
3:45 p.m.
Buena, Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Middle Township, Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
GIRLS TRACK
3:45 p.m.
Buena, Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Middle Township, Wildwood Catholic, Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Southern, Brick Township at Toms River South
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Sterling
St. Augustine at Clearview
5:15 p.m.
Central at Barnegat
