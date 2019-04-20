BOYS CREW
8 a.m.
St. Augustine hosts Lake Lenape Inv.
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Mainland at Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor
TRACK AND FIELD
Woodbury Relays
at Woodbury
Begins at 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Freehold at Southern Reg.
11 a.m.
Buena at Mainland
BASEBALL
TOM HEINKEL TOURNAMENT
at Bishop Eustace
10 a.m.
Overbrook at Hammonton
Freehold at Southern Reg.
11 a.m.
Mainland at Delsea
12 p.m.
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
BOYS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
Bishop Eustace Prep. at Ocean City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Southern Reg. at Kingsway Reg.
