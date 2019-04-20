041419_spt_bridgetonrelays 22

The 76th annual Bridgeton Relays were held on the Bridgeton High School track on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BOYS CREW

8 a.m.

St. Augustine hosts Lake Lenape Inv.

10 a.m.

Ocean City at Mainland at Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor

TRACK AND FIELD

Woodbury Relays

at Woodbury

Begins at 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

Freehold at Southern Reg.

11 a.m.

Buena at Mainland

BASEBALL

TOM HEINKEL TOURNAMENT

at Bishop Eustace

10 a.m.

Overbrook at Hammonton

Freehold at Southern Reg.

11 a.m.

Mainland at Delsea

12 p.m.

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

BOYS LACROSSE

11 a.m.

Bishop Eustace Prep. at Ocean City

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Southern Reg. at Kingsway Reg.

