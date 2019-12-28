BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
12:15 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Brandywine
2:00 p.m.
ACIT vs. Cristo Rey
5 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Phoenixville Area
Other games
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Clearview at Haddonfield
1:30 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Pleasantville at Burlington
2:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Timbercreek at Williamstown
3 p.m.
Buena at Rowan College
4 p.m.
Vineland at Williamstown
10:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Eastern
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
6:30 p.m.
ACIT vs. Newark Academy
8 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Hubert’s Catholic
Other games
1:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Cherokee
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Pennsgrove at Central Dauplin East
ICE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic at Hollydell Ice Arena
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.
Pleasantville, Atlantic City, Ocean City at New York Armory
ACIT, Oakcrest, Holy Spirit at Bennett Complex
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Palmyra
Buena at Hunterdon Central
Lacey Twp. at Woodstown
10 a.m.
Barnegat/Lenape at Timbercreek
10:30 a.m.
Pinelands/Atlantic City at Woodstown
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.