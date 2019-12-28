030519_spt_MLGBB

Mainland's Kylee Watson #22 battle for a rebound against Ocean City's Savannah Holt #23during the first half of South Jersey Group 3 title girls basketball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday March 4, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

12:15 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Brandywine

2:00 p.m.

ACIT vs. Cristo Rey

5 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Phoenixville Area

Other games

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Clearview at Haddonfield

1:30 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Pleasantville at Burlington

2:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Timbercreek at Williamstown

3 p.m.

Buena at Rowan College

4 p.m.

Vineland at Williamstown

10:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Eastern

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

6:30 p.m.

ACIT vs. Newark Academy

8 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. St. Hubert’s Catholic

Other games

1:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Cherokee

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Pennsgrove at Central Dauplin East

ICE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic at Hollydell Ice Arena

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.

Pleasantville, Atlantic City, Ocean City at New York Armory

ACIT, Oakcrest, Holy Spirit at Bennett Complex

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Palmyra

Buena at Hunterdon Central

Lacey Twp. at Woodstown

10 a.m.

Barnegat/Lenape at Timbercreek

10:30 a.m.

Pinelands/Atlantic City at Woodstown

