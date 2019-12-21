Boys Basketball
Tip-off Classic at Ocean City
Noon
Oakcrest vs. Wildwood
1:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph
5:15 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Trenton Catholic at
7 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Notre Dame
Coaches vs. Cancer at Cherokee
4:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Washington Twp.
6 p.m.
Mainland vs. Moorestown
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tip-off Classic at Ocean City
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Notre Dame
Other tournaments
Hammonton at Deptford
WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Robin Leff Tournament at Southern Reg.
9 a.m.
Beast of the East at University of Delaware
Gator Tournament at Gateway
Pennsauken Duels at Pennsauken
TCNJ Pride Tournament at Middletown
Cedar Creek vs. South Jersey at Paulsboro
Middle Twp. vs. Cumberland vs. South Jersey at Haddon Heights
Oakcrest vs. South Jersey at Nottingham
Vineland vs. South Jersey at Haddonfield
Hammonton vs. south Jersey at Shawnee
9:30 a.m.
Blue Devils Classic at Ewing
Other matches
9 a.m.
Millville at Pennsauken
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
Varsity Invitational at Bennett Center
Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Conference (Staten Island, N.Y.)
GIRLS SWIMMING
9 a.m.
Hackney Invitational at Atlantic City
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
12:15 p.m.
Roll With the Indians at Ocean Lanes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.