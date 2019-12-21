Atlantic City St. Joe's Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball

Tip-off Classic at Ocean City

Noon

Oakcrest vs. Wildwood

1:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph

5:15 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Trenton Catholic at

7 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Notre Dame

Coaches vs. Cancer at Cherokee

4:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Washington Twp.

6 p.m.

Mainland vs. Moorestown

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tip-off Classic at Ocean City

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Notre Dame

Other tournaments

Hammonton at Deptford

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Robin Leff Tournament at Southern Reg.

9 a.m.

Beast of the East at University of Delaware

Gator Tournament at Gateway

Pennsauken Duels at Pennsauken

TCNJ Pride Tournament at Middletown

Cedar Creek vs. South Jersey at Paulsboro

Middle Twp. vs. Cumberland vs. South Jersey at Haddon Heights

Oakcrest vs. South Jersey at Nottingham

Vineland vs. South Jersey at Haddonfield

Hammonton vs. south Jersey at Shawnee

9:30 a.m.

Blue Devils Classic at Ewing

Other matches

9 a.m.

Millville at Pennsauken

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

Varsity Invitational at Bennett Center

Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Conference (Staten Island, N.Y.)

GIRLS SWIMMING

9 a.m.

Hackney Invitational at Atlantic City

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

12:15 p.m.

Roll With the Indians at Ocean Lanes

