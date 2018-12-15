GIRLS BASKETBALL
Showcase @ Deptford Township High School
1 p.m.
Cumberland vs Pemberton Township
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs Winslow Township
Score at the Shore Tournament @ Southern Regional High School
8 a.m.
Tip Off Tournament at Ocean City High School
1:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs Wildwood
Regular Season
12 p.m.
Pleasantville at Camden
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tip Off Tournament at Ocean City High School
12:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs Howell
5:15 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs Toms River North
7 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs Trenton Central
Jimmy V Showcase @ Cherokee High School
2:30 p.m.
Millville vs Camden
Regular season
11 a.m.
Salem Tech at Bridgeton
11:30 a.m.
Middle Township at Cherry Hill West
12:30 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Egg Harbor Township
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
65th Bishop Loughlin Games @ Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island
9 a.m.
Regular Season
Relay meet @ Benner Center, Toms River (multiple teams)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational at New York Armory, New York City
8:30 a.m.
Regular Season
9 a.m.
Relay meet @ Benner Center, Toms River (multiple teams)
WRESTLING
Gator Invitational @ Gateway High School
9 a.m.
Garden State Classic @ Barnegat High School
9 a.m.
Robin Leff Tournament @ Southern Regional High School
9 a.m.
Pennsauken Duals
9 a.m.
Millville at Pennsauken
Regular Season
8 a.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs TBA @ Kingsway Regional High School (duals)
9 a.m.
Absegami at Central Regional (quad meet)
Cedar Creek at Paulsboro
Oakcrest at Nottingham
9:30 a.m.
Middle Township, Cumberland, Mainland at Haddon Heights (quad meet)
BOYS BOWLING
Roll With The Indians @ Ocean Lanes
12:30 p.m.
Lacey vs Toms River South
GIRLS BOWLING
Roll With The Indians @ Ocean Lanes
12:30 p.m.
Lacey vs Toms River South
