GIRLS BASKETBALL

Showcase @ Deptford Township High School

1 p.m.

Cumberland vs Pemberton Township

3 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs Winslow Township

Score at the Shore Tournament @ Southern Regional High School

8 a.m.

Tip Off Tournament at Ocean City High School

1:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs Wildwood

Regular Season

12 p.m.

Pleasantville at Camden

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tip Off Tournament at Ocean City High School

12:30 p.m.

Pleasantville vs Howell

5:15 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs Toms River North

7 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs Trenton Central

Jimmy V Showcase @ Cherokee High School

2:30 p.m.

Millville vs Camden

Regular season

11 a.m.

Salem Tech at Bridgeton

11:30 a.m.

Middle Township at Cherry Hill West

12:30 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Egg Harbor Township

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

65th Bishop Loughlin Games @ Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island

9 a.m.

Regular Season

Relay meet @ Benner Center, Toms River (multiple teams)

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational at New York Armory, New York City

8:30 a.m.

Regular Season

9 a.m.

Relay meet @ Benner Center, Toms River (multiple teams)

WRESTLING

Gator Invitational @ Gateway High School

9 a.m.

Garden State Classic @ Barnegat High School

9 a.m.

Robin Leff Tournament @ Southern Regional High School

9 a.m.

Pennsauken Duals

9 a.m.

Millville at Pennsauken

Regular Season

8 a.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs TBA @ Kingsway Regional High School (duals)

9 a.m.

Absegami at Central Regional (quad meet)

Cedar Creek at Paulsboro

Oakcrest at Nottingham

9:30 a.m.

Middle Township, Cumberland, Mainland at Haddon Heights (quad meet)

BOYS BOWLING

Roll With The Indians @ Ocean Lanes

12:30 p.m.

Lacey vs Toms River South

GIRLS BOWLING

Roll With The Indians @ Ocean Lanes

12:30 p.m.

Lacey vs Toms River South

