BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final at Stockton University
2 p.m.
(1) Wildwood Catholic vs. (2) St. Augustine Prep
Other games
1:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final at Stockton University
Noon
(4) Middle Township vs. Ocean City
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
10 a.m.
Meet of Champions at Bennett Center
BOYS SWIMMING
State Non-Public A final at The College of New Jersey Aquatic Center
9:30 a.m.
(2) St. Augustine Prep vs. (1) Christian Brothers Academy
State Public B final at The College of New Jersey Aquatic Center
1:30 p.m.
(1) Mainland vs. (2) Ocean City
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Regional 7 tournament at Toms River North
9 a.m.
Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.