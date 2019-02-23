021619_spt_mtgbb 40
Middle Township defeated the Atantic County Institute of Technology in girls basketball 46-39 during the CAL tournament on Friday, February 15, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final at Stockton University

2 p.m.

(1) Wildwood Catholic vs. (2) St. Augustine Prep

Other games

1:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Lower Cape May

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final at Stockton University

Noon

(4) Middle Township vs. Ocean City

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

10 a.m.

Meet of Champions at Bennett Center

BOYS SWIMMING

State Non-Public A final at The College of New Jersey Aquatic Center

9:30 a.m.

(2) St. Augustine Prep vs. (1) Christian Brothers Academy

State Public B final at The College of New Jersey Aquatic Center

1:30 p.m.

(1) Mainland vs. (2) Ocean City

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Regional 7 tournament at Toms River North

9 a.m.

Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township

