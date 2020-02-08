BOYS BASKETBALL
Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena
7:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. The Patric School at RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Toms River
Other games
Noon
Hammonton at Lower Cape May
Woodbury at St. Joseph
1 p.m.
Absegami at Central
2 p.m.
Southern at Manalapan
GIRLS BASKETBALL
War at the Shore Tournament at Mainland
10 a.m.
Pinelands vs. Mainland
11:45 a.m.
ACIT vs. Toms River East
1:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Manasquan
3 p.m.
Absegami vs. Red Bank
Ocean City vs. TBD
4:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
4:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. TBD
5 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Southern
Other games
11 a.m.
Hammonton at Riverside
BOWLING
NJSIAA Sectionals
9 a.m.
Southern/Hammonton/Barnegat/Lacey/Pinelands/ACIT at Laurel Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers at Igloo Ice Arena
INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
Bridgeton/Cedar Creek/OLMA/St. Augustine/Southern/Pinelands/Holy Spirit at Varsity Sectional at Bennett Center
10 a.m.
Pleasantville at NY Armory
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Absegami at Collingswood
Vineland at Sterling
Neptune at Barnegat
10 a.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Millville at Clearview
Oakcrest at Seneca
Quad at Ocean City
Mainland at Clearview
Burlington at Pinelands
