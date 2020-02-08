Middle Mainland Girls Basketball

Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

7:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. The Patric School at RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Toms River

Other games

Noon

Hammonton at Lower Cape May

Woodbury at St. Joseph

1 p.m.

Absegami at Central

2 p.m.

Southern at Manalapan

GIRLS BASKETBALL

War at the Shore Tournament at Mainland

10 a.m.

Pinelands vs. Mainland

11:45 a.m.

ACIT vs. Toms River East

1:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Manasquan

3 p.m.

Absegami vs. Red Bank

Ocean City vs. TBD

4:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

4:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. TBD

5 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Southern

Other games

11 a.m.

Hammonton at Riverside

BOWLING

NJSIAA Sectionals

9 a.m.

Southern/Hammonton/Barnegat/Lacey/Pinelands/ACIT at Laurel Lanes

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers at Igloo Ice Arena

INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

Bridgeton/Cedar Creek/OLMA/St. Augustine/Southern/Pinelands/Holy Spirit at Varsity Sectional at Bennett Center

10 a.m.

Pleasantville at NY Armory

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Absegami at Collingswood

Vineland at Sterling

Neptune at Barnegat

10 a.m.

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Millville at Clearview

Oakcrest at Seneca

Quad at Ocean City

Mainland at Clearview

Burlington at Pinelands

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments