GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sixth annual War vs. the Shore at Mainland
10 a.m.
Shore Reg. vs. Lower Cape May
11:30 a.m.
Toms River North vs. Mainland
11:45 a.m.
Raritan vs. ACIT
1:15 p.m.
Toms River East vs. Atlantic City
1:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Middle Twp.
3 p.m.
Manchester Twp. vs. Ocean City
3:15 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Absegami
4:45 p.m.
Red Bank Reg. vs. Cedar Creek
5 p.m.
Toms River South vs. Egg Harbor Twp.
South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament at Eastern Reg.
1:30 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Haddonfield
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Williamstown at Millville
BOYS BASKETBALL
Paul VI Showcase at PVI
10 a.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Lenape
5:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Haddonfield
7 p.m
Millville vs. Rancocas Valley
Other games
11 a.m.
Vineland Prep Academy at Cape May Tech
2 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Pleasantville
6:30 p.m.
Shore Reg. at Pinelands
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Haddon Heights, Northern Burlington at Cedar Creek
Cumberland, Pennsauken at Penns Grove
Red Bank Catholic, Keyport at Barnegat
Neptune, Holmdel, Marlboro at Pinelands
Lower Cape May, Ocean City, Palmyra at Vineland
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Cinnaminson at Audubon
Hammonton vs. Triton vs. Haddon Twp., at Gloucester City
Mainland vs. Highland vs. Lancaster Catholic, at Washington Twp.
11 a.m.
Buena at St. Joseph
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
11 a.m.
Millrose Games at New York City Armory
3:30 p.m.
NJSIAA sectionals at Bennett Center
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
3 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Toms River North
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
9 a.m.
South Jersey sectionals at Brunswick Zone, Deptford.
