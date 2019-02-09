Mainland Ocean City Girls Basketball
Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team plays Ocean City in the 97.3-ESPN Girls Shootout, in Ocean City, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sixth annual War vs. the Shore at Mainland

10 a.m.

Shore Reg. vs. Lower Cape May

11:30 a.m.

Toms River North vs. Mainland

11:45 a.m.

Raritan vs. ACIT

1:15 p.m.

Toms River East vs. Atlantic City

1:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Middle Twp.

3 p.m.

Manchester Twp. vs. Ocean City

3:15 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Absegami

4:45 p.m.

Red Bank Reg. vs. Cedar Creek

5 p.m.

Toms River South vs. Egg Harbor Twp.

South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament at Eastern Reg.

1:30 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Haddonfield

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Williamstown at Millville

BOYS BASKETBALL

Paul VI Showcase at PVI

10 a.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Lenape

5:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Haddonfield

7 p.m

Millville vs. Rancocas Valley

Other games

11 a.m.

Vineland Prep Academy at Cape May Tech

2 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Pleasantville

6:30 p.m.

Shore Reg. at Pinelands

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Haddon Heights, Northern Burlington at Cedar Creek

Cumberland, Pennsauken at Penns Grove

Red Bank Catholic, Keyport at Barnegat

Neptune, Holmdel, Marlboro at Pinelands

Lower Cape May, Ocean City, Palmyra at Vineland

10 a.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Cinnaminson at Audubon

Hammonton vs. Triton vs. Haddon Twp., at Gloucester City

Mainland vs. Highland vs. Lancaster Catholic, at Washington Twp.

11 a.m.

Buena at St. Joseph

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

11 a.m.

Millrose Games at New York City Armory

3:30 p.m.

NJSIAA sectionals at Bennett Center

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

3 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Toms River North

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

9 a.m.

South Jersey sectionals at Brunswick Zone, Deptford.

