WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Collingswood, Shawnee, Cinnaminson at Absegami
Cedar Creek, Palmyra, Riverside at Hammonton
Monroe Twp. Pennsville Memorial, Southern at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland, Maple Shade, Sterling at Cherry Hill East
Lakewood, Franklin at Barnegat
10 a.m.
Clearview, Millville, Middle Twp. at Penns Grove
Oakcrest, Cumberland, Seneca at Audubon
Ocean City, St. Joseph, Winslow Twp. at Lindenwold
Pennsauken, Borden, Holy Cross at Mainland
Pinelands, Burlington, Hightstown at Freehold
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City
11 a.m.
Atlantic City vs. Southern
12:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Camden Catholic
Other games
11:30
Vineland at Cherokee
Cumberland at Our Lady of Mercy
2 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Cedar Creek at Atlantic Tech
5 p.m.
Kings Christian School at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City
2 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Paterson Kennedy
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Keyport at Pinelands
Noon
Vineland at Atlantic Tech
5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Holy Cross
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
South Jersey Group IV sectionals at The Bennett Center
GIRLS BOWLING
9 a.m.
NJSIAA Sectionals at Laurel Lanes
GIRLS SWIMMING
1 p.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Ocean County YMCA in Toms River
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.