St. Augustine EHT Wrestling
Buy Now

St. Augustine junior varsity wrestles Egg Harbor Township High School at St. Augustine Prep, in Richland, Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Collingswood, Shawnee, Cinnaminson at Absegami

Cedar Creek, Palmyra, Riverside at Hammonton

Monroe Twp. Pennsville Memorial, Southern at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland, Maple Shade, Sterling at Cherry Hill East

Lakewood, Franklin at Barnegat

10 a.m.

Clearview, Millville, Middle Twp. at Penns Grove

Oakcrest, Cumberland, Seneca at Audubon

Ocean City, St. Joseph, Winslow Twp. at Lindenwold

Pennsauken, Borden, Holy Cross at Mainland

Pinelands, Burlington, Hightstown at Freehold

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City

11 a.m.

Atlantic City vs. Southern

12:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Camden Catholic

Other games

11:30

Vineland at Cherokee

Cumberland at Our Lady of Mercy

2 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Cedar Creek at Atlantic Tech

5 p.m.

Kings Christian School at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City

2 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Paterson Kennedy

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Keyport at Pinelands

Noon

Vineland at Atlantic Tech

5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Holy Cross

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

South Jersey Group IV sectionals at The Bennett Center

GIRLS BOWLING

9 a.m.

NJSIAA Sectionals at Laurel Lanes

GIRLS SWIMMING

1 p.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Ocean County YMCA in Toms River

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments