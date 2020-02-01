BOYS BASKETBALL
Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City
12:30 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Chester (PA)
8 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Seton Hall Prep
Other games
Noon
Barnegat at Monmouth
12:30 p.m.
Buena at Cape May Tech
1 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City
11 a.m.
Ocean City vs. Camden Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic
South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament
1 p.m.
Wildwood at Bishop Eustace Prep
Other games
10:30 a.m.
Monmouth at Barnegat
11:30 a.m.
Kingsway at Millville
Noon
Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy
12:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Pleasantville
1 p.m.
Delsea at Middle Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
WRESTLING
10 a.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Red Bank
Other matches
9 a.m.
Oakcrest vs. Pennsville Memorial at Southern
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Vineland vs. Triton at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City vs. Highland vs. Northern Burlington at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May vs. Millville at Audubon
Clearview vs. St. Joseph vs. West Deptford at St. Augustine
Cumberland vs. Mainland vs. Delsea at Schalick
Holy Spirit vs. Pitman at Haddon Heights
St. Joseph vs. Gloucester City vs. Delran at Woodstown
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
South Jersey Track Coaches Association at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
South Jersey at Bowlero Carolier Lanes
South Jersey at Brunswick Zone
