Oakcrest wrestling

Wrestling between Oakcrest, St. Joseph and Vineland High Schools at Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City

12:30 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Chester (PA)

8 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Seton Hall Prep

Other games

Noon

Barnegat at Monmouth

12:30 p.m.

Buena at Cape May Tech

1 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Pinelands

6 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City

11 a.m.

Ocean City vs. Camden Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic

South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament

1 p.m.

Wildwood at Bishop Eustace Prep

Other games

10:30 a.m.

Monmouth at Barnegat

11:30 a.m.

Kingsway at Millville

Noon

Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy

12:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Pleasantville

1 p.m.

Delsea at Middle Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

WRESTLING

10 a.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Red Bank

Other matches

9 a.m.

Oakcrest vs. Pennsville Memorial at Southern

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Vineland vs. Triton at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City vs. Highland vs. Northern Burlington at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May vs. Millville at Audubon

Clearview vs. St. Joseph vs. West Deptford at St. Augustine

Cumberland vs. Mainland vs. Delsea at Schalick

Holy Spirit vs. Pitman at Haddon Heights

St. Joseph vs. Gloucester City vs. Delran at Woodstown

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

South Jersey Track Coaches Association at Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

South Jersey at Bowlero Carolier Lanes

South Jersey at Brunswick Zone

