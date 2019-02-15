WRESTLING
9 a.m.
District 32 tournament at Kingsway Reg.
10 a.m.
District 26 tournament at Rowan College at Gloucester County
District 29 tournament at Southern Reg.
District 30 tournament at Delsea Reg.
District 31 tournament at Williamstown
BOYS BASKETBALL
Noon
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Timber Creek
10:30 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Woodbury at Eastern
1:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Holy Spirit
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
State Indoor Championships at Bennett Center
