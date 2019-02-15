Southern wrestling 2

The Southern Regional wrestling team celebrates winning the state Group V championship Sunday at the RWJBarnabas Health Center on the campus of Toms River North.

 DAVID WEINBERG / Staff Writer

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

District 32 tournament at Kingsway Reg.

10 a.m.

District 26 tournament at Rowan College at Gloucester County

District 29 tournament at Southern Reg.

District 30 tournament at Delsea Reg.

District 31 tournament at Williamstown

BOYS BASKETBALL

Noon

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

GIRLS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Timber Creek

10:30 a.m.

Hammonton vs. Woodbury at Eastern

1:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Holy Spirit

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

State Indoor Championships at Bennett Center

