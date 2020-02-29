BOYS BASKETBALL
CAL Championship at Stockton University
2 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAL Championship at Stockton University
Noon
Atlantic City vs. Mainland
INDOOR TRACK
Group Championship at Bennett Center
9 a.m.
Group I and IV
3:00 p.m.
Group II and III
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
State Invidual Championship at GCIT
WRESTLING
Region 8 Tournament
10 a.m.
Semifinals, consolation finals and finals, at Egg Harbor Twp.
