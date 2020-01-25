Wrestling

Absegami against St. Augustine Prep wrestling match at St. Augstine Prep High School Wednesday Jan 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Clearview vs. St. Joseph vs. Pennsville at Absegami

Vineland vs. Cherry Hill East vs. Hammonton at Mainland

Cumberland vs. Overbrook vs. Pitman at Riverside

Holy Spirit vs. Red Bank Catholic vs. Barnegat at Notre Dame

Buena vs. Cinnaminson vs. Pennsauken at Haddonfield

Lakewood vs. Keanburg vs. Red Bank at Pinelands

10 a.m.

Oakcrest vs. Jackson Liberty vs. Toms River East at Central

Ocean City vs. West Deptford vs. Williamstown at Paulsboro

Toms River North vs. Saint Peter’s Prep at St. Augustine

Lacey Twp. vs. Atlantic City vs. Cherry Hill West at Highland

3 p.m.

Lawrenceville vs. Peddie vs. Willingboro at Middle Twp.

6 p.m.

Southern at Phillipsburg

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley

1 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Cherokee

2 p.m.

Glassboro vs. Atlantic City

2:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Bordentown

5:45 p.m.

Burlington Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic

Other games

12:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Cape May Tech

Atlantic Christian at Middle Twp.

1 p.m.

Steinert at Barnegat

2 p.m.

Wildwood at George Washington (Pa.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

97.3 ESPN Showcase at Ocean City

Noon

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Holy Spirit

1:45 p.m.

Vineland vs. Howell

5:15 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Wildwood

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Glassboro at Oakcrest

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

9:15 a.m.

Scarlet Cuts Championships at Neptune Aquatic Center

10 a.m.

South Jersey Invitational at Gloucester Tech (A Division schools)

4 p.m.

South Jersey Invitational at Gloucester Tech (B Division schools)

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

South Jersey Track Coaches Association Tournament at Bennett Center

Bulls Invitational at New York City Armory

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

11:30 a.m.

Lakewood Scotch Doubles at Ocean Lanes

