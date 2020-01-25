WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Clearview vs. St. Joseph vs. Pennsville at Absegami
Vineland vs. Cherry Hill East vs. Hammonton at Mainland
Cumberland vs. Overbrook vs. Pitman at Riverside
Holy Spirit vs. Red Bank Catholic vs. Barnegat at Notre Dame
Buena vs. Cinnaminson vs. Pennsauken at Haddonfield
Lakewood vs. Keanburg vs. Red Bank at Pinelands
10 a.m.
Oakcrest vs. Jackson Liberty vs. Toms River East at Central
Ocean City vs. West Deptford vs. Williamstown at Paulsboro
Toms River North vs. Saint Peter’s Prep at St. Augustine
Lacey Twp. vs. Atlantic City vs. Cherry Hill West at Highland
3 p.m.
Lawrenceville vs. Peddie vs. Willingboro at Middle Twp.
6 p.m.
Southern at Phillipsburg
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley
1 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Cherokee
2 p.m.
Glassboro vs. Atlantic City
2:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Bordentown
5:45 p.m.
Burlington Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic
Other games
12:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Cape May Tech
Atlantic Christian at Middle Twp.
1 p.m.
Steinert at Barnegat
2 p.m.
Wildwood at George Washington (Pa.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
97.3 ESPN Showcase at Ocean City
Noon
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Holy Spirit
1:45 p.m.
Vineland vs. Howell
5:15 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Wildwood
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Glassboro at Oakcrest
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
9:15 a.m.
Scarlet Cuts Championships at Neptune Aquatic Center
10 a.m.
South Jersey Invitational at Gloucester Tech (A Division schools)
4 p.m.
South Jersey Invitational at Gloucester Tech (B Division schools)
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
South Jersey Track Coaches Association Tournament at Bennett Center
Bulls Invitational at New York City Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
11:30 a.m.
Lakewood Scotch Doubles at Ocean Lanes
