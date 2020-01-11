Wrestling

BOYS BASKETBALL

Metro Classic at RWJBarnabas Center

3:30 p.m.

Mainland vs. Toms River North

Other games

Noon

Camden Tech at St. Joseph

1:30 p.m.

Pennsville at Cape May Tech

2:30 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. St. Joseph (Montvale) at Hackensack

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

5 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Brookdale Community College

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament

1 p.m.

Woodbury at Wildwood

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Oakcrest at Penns Grove

Noon

Pennsville at Cape May Tech

Freehold Twp. at Southern

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

WRESTLING

Virginia Duels

10 a.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Hampton Coliseum

Other matches

9 a.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Pitman. vs. Gateway at Absegami

Buena at Williamstown

Lacey Twp. vs. Raritan at Holmdel

9:30 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Red Bank Catholic

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Overbrook vs. Winslow Twp. at Cherry Hill East

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Clearview vs. Washington Twp. at Schalick

Ocean City vs. Cumberland at Millville

St. Joseph vs. Lacey Twp. vs. Vineland at Oakcrest

Atlantic City vs. Cinnaminson vs. Toms River South at Hammonton

Holy Spirit vs. Audubon at Pennsauken

Point Pleasant Beach vs. Freehold Borough at Barnegat

Willingboro vs. Deptford at Mainland

Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant borough vs. Toms River East at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

8 a.m.

CAL Diving Meet at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS SWIMMING

10:15 a.m.

Ocean County Championships at Toms River YMCA

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:15 p.m.

Ocean County Championships at Toms River YMCA

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

8:30 a.m.

Stanner Games at New York City Armory

9 a.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Bennett Center

