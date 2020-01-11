BOYS BASKETBALL
Metro Classic at RWJBarnabas Center
3:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Toms River North
Other games
Noon
Camden Tech at St. Joseph
1:30 p.m.
Pennsville at Cape May Tech
2:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. St. Joseph (Montvale) at Hackensack
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
5 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Brookdale Community College
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament
1 p.m.
Woodbury at Wildwood
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Oakcrest at Penns Grove
Noon
Pennsville at Cape May Tech
Freehold Twp. at Southern
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
WRESTLING
Virginia Duels
10 a.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Hampton Coliseum
Other matches
9 a.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Pitman. vs. Gateway at Absegami
Buena at Williamstown
Lacey Twp. vs. Raritan at Holmdel
9:30 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Red Bank Catholic
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Overbrook vs. Winslow Twp. at Cherry Hill East
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Clearview vs. Washington Twp. at Schalick
Ocean City vs. Cumberland at Millville
St. Joseph vs. Lacey Twp. vs. Vineland at Oakcrest
Atlantic City vs. Cinnaminson vs. Toms River South at Hammonton
Holy Spirit vs. Audubon at Pennsauken
Point Pleasant Beach vs. Freehold Borough at Barnegat
Willingboro vs. Deptford at Mainland
Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant borough vs. Toms River East at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
8 a.m.
CAL Diving Meet at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS SWIMMING
10:15 a.m.
Ocean County Championships at Toms River YMCA
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:15 p.m.
Ocean County Championships at Toms River YMCA
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
8:30 a.m.
Stanner Games at New York City Armory
9 a.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Bennett Center
