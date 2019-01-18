WRESTLING
7 a.m.
Absegami, Egg Harbor Twp., Buena at Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown
9 a.m.
St. Joseph, Cherry Hill East, Overbrook at Cedar Creek
Ocean City, Oakcrest, Gloucester at Clayton
Hillsborough, Colonia, St. Augustine Prep at West Morris Mendham
Barnegat, Donovan Catholic, Freehold Twp. at Brick Twp.
Pinelands, Keansburg, Lakewood at Red Bank
10 a.m.
Burlington Twp., Shawnee at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp., Deptford Twp., Shaclick at Cumberland
Millville, Rancocas Valley, Timber Creek, Williamstown at Lakeside Middle School
Hammonton, Mainland at Vineland
Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Box Out Cancer Classic at Millville
2:30 p.m.
Kingsway vs Millville
Kiss Cancer Goodbye Invitational at ACIT
11 a.m.
Bridgeton vs. Atlantic Christian
12:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Deptford Twp.
1:30 p.m.
Paul Vi at Atlantic City
2:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Southern Reg.
Other games
11:15 a.m.
Buena at Delran
Collingswood at Holy Spirit
12:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lakewood
1 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Camden Catholic at Mainland
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
BOYS BASKETBALL
Box Out Cancer Classic at Millville
11 a.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Cumberland
12:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Collingswood
4:15 p.m.
Millville vs. Kingsway
Other games
1 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp.
2 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Sterling at Pemberton
Jenkintown at Wildwood
Buena at Delran
3 p.m.
Asbury Park at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Pleasantville vs. Don Bosco Prep at Hackensack High School
St. Joseph at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
9 a.m.
The Novice Championships at The Hess Education Complex
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.