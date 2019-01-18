Marinelli Wrestling Tournament
Buy Now

Egg Harbor Township’s Andrew Ngo wrestles Taylor Robinson, of Wilingboro, during the 126 lb. final of the Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Robinson won the match. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

WRESTLING

7 a.m.

Absegami, Egg Harbor Twp., Buena at Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown

9 a.m.

St. Joseph, Cherry Hill East, Overbrook at Cedar Creek

Ocean City, Oakcrest, Gloucester at Clayton

Hillsborough, Colonia, St. Augustine Prep at West Morris Mendham

Barnegat, Donovan Catholic, Freehold Twp. at Brick Twp.

Pinelands, Keansburg, Lakewood at Red Bank

10 a.m.

Burlington Twp., Shawnee at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp., Deptford Twp., Shaclick at Cumberland

Millville, Rancocas Valley, Timber Creek, Williamstown at Lakeside Middle School

Hammonton, Mainland at Vineland

Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Box Out Cancer Classic at Millville

2:30 p.m.

Kingsway vs Millville

Kiss Cancer Goodbye Invitational at ACIT

11 a.m.

Bridgeton vs. Atlantic Christian

12:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Deptford Twp.

1:30 p.m.

Paul Vi at Atlantic City

2:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Southern Reg.

Other games

11:15 a.m.

Buena at Delran

Collingswood at Holy Spirit

12:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lakewood

1 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cape May Tech

Camden Catholic at Mainland

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

BOYS BASKETBALL

Box Out Cancer Classic at Millville

11 a.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Cumberland

12:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Collingswood

4:15 p.m.

Millville vs. Kingsway

Other games

1 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp.

2 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Sterling at Pemberton

Jenkintown at Wildwood

Buena at Delran

3 p.m.

Asbury Park at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Pleasantville vs. Don Bosco Prep at Hackensack High School

St. Joseph at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

9 a.m.

The Novice Championships at The Hess Education Complex

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

Tags

Sports Clerk

Attended Johnson & Wales University

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments