Lower Cape May Regional's against Cedar Creek's first half of the girls basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Monday Dec 17, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit

1 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Rancocas Valley

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Moorestown

6:30 p.m.

Middle Township vs. Eastern

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Williamstown at Millville

Noon

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township

2:30 p.m.

Vineland at Cumberland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit

10 a.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Delsea

11:30 a.m.

Mainland vs. Gloucester Catholic

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Southern at Freehold Township

Noon

Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek

1 p.m.

Vineland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Deptford

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

St. Joseph vs. Pitman at New Egypt

9 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Lower Cape May vs. Cumberland vs. Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat

Southern vs. West Morris vs. Paramus at Mount Olive

Pinelands vs. Matawan vs. Manasquan at Monmouth

9:30 a.m.

Oakcrest at Williamstown

10 a.m.

Hammonton Duels at Hammonton

Cherry Hill East vs. Deptford vs. Holy Cross at Mainland

10:30 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Schalick vs. Penns Grove at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

SJTCA at Bennett Center

11 a.m.

Hispanic Games at New York City Armory

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

Ocean Breeze Freedom Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

12:30 p.m.

Brick Bowling Tournament at Ocean Lanes

