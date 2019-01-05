BOYS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit
1 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Rancocas Valley
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Moorestown
6:30 p.m.
Middle Township vs. Eastern
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Williamstown at Millville
Noon
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Township
2:30 p.m.
Vineland at Cumberland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit
10 a.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Delsea
11:30 a.m.
Mainland vs. Gloucester Catholic
Other games
11:30 a.m.‘
Southern at Freehold Township
Noon
Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek
1 p.m.
Vineland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Deptford
WRESTLING
8 a.m.
St. Joseph vs. Pitman at New Egypt
9 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Lower Cape May vs. Cumberland vs. Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat
Southern vs. West Morris vs. Paramus at Mount Olive
Pinelands vs. Matawan vs. Manasquan at Monmouth
9:30 a.m.
Oakcrest at Williamstown
10 a.m.
Hammonton Duels at Hammonton
Cherry Hill East vs. Deptford vs. Holy Cross at Mainland
10:30 a.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Schalick vs. Penns Grove at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
SJTCA at Bennett Center
11 a.m.
Hispanic Games at New York City Armory
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
Ocean Breeze Freedom Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
12:30 p.m.
Brick Bowling Tournament at Ocean Lanes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.