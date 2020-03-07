BOYS BASKETBALL
SJ Group IV semifinals
Noon
(16) Egg Harbor Twp. at (4) Cherry Hill East
6 p.m.
(3) Atlantic City at (2) Lenape
SJ Non-Public B semifinals
7 p.m.
(11) Mater Dei at (2) Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SJ Group II semifinals
1 p.m.
(3) Middle Twp. at (2) Haddonfield
WRESTLING
State individual tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
10 a.m.
Boys third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches
Girls third- and fifth-place matches
1 p.m.
Girls finals
3 p.m.
Boys finals
