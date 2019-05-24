BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Non-Public A Semifinals
11 a.m.
(3) St. Augustine at (2) Delbarton
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
South Jersey Sectional Championships
9 a.m.
Groups 1 & 4 at Washington Township
Groups 2 & 3 at Delsea Regional
