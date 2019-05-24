state track and field

May 29, 2010: Tejay Johnson from Egg Harbor Township HS (5 Right) edges the Ridgewood HS run to win the Group IV 4x400 Relay, Saturday afternoon at the New Jersey State Track & Field Championship. (Photo: William A. Guerro)

 William A. Guerro

BOYS LACROSSE

S.J. Non-Public A Semifinals

11 a.m.

(3) St. Augustine at (2) Delbarton

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

South Jersey Sectional Championships

9 a.m.

Groups 1 & 4 at Washington Township

Groups 2 & 3 at Delsea Regional

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments