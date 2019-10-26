FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
11 a.m.
(7) Absegami at (2) Ocean City
2 p.m.
(6) Cherry Hill West at (3) Mainland
3 p.m.
(8) Hammonton at (1) Clearview
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Gloucester Catholic
Noon
Delsea at Cedar Creek
Timber Creek at St. Joseph
1 p.m.
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Pinelands at Manasquan
6 p.m.
Vineland at Washington Twp.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8:30 a.m.
South Jersey at Eastern
9 a.m.
South Jersey at Cedar Creek
