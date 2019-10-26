Cedar Creek VS Absegami football

Cedar Creek High School plays Absegami, in Egg Harbor City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

11 a.m.

(7) Absegami at (2) Ocean City

2 p.m.

(6) Cherry Hill West at (3) Mainland

3 p.m.

(8) Hammonton at (1) Clearview

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Gloucester Catholic

Noon

Delsea at Cedar Creek

Timber Creek at St. Joseph

1 p.m.

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Pinelands at Manasquan

6 p.m.

Vineland at Washington Twp.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

8:30 a.m.

South Jersey at Eastern

9 a.m.

South Jersey at Cedar Creek

