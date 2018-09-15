spt_eht
EHT hosted Atlantic City in a home opener to start their football season. EHT, NJ. August 31, 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

Southern Regional at Lacey Township

Matawan at Pinelands Regional (at Little Egg Harbor Sports Complex)

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Millville, Absegami, Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Mainland Regional at Gloucester County College

Oakcrest, Vineland at Rowan University

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Pleasantville, St. Augustine Prep at Gloucester County College

GIRLS TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Moorestown

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Long Branch at Southern

11 a.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

Noon

Egg Harbor Township at Moorsetown

Williamstown at Ocean City

ACIT at St. Augustine Prep

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Williamstown at Ocean City

Long Branch at Southern Regional

4 p.m.

ACIT at Delsea

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Township

12:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Township

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Moorestown

Pinelands Regional at Southern Regional

