FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
Southern Regional at Lacey Township
Matawan at Pinelands Regional (at Little Egg Harbor Sports Complex)
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Millville, Absegami, Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Mainland Regional at Gloucester County College
Oakcrest, Vineland at Rowan University
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Pleasantville, St. Augustine Prep at Gloucester County College
GIRLS TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Moorestown
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Long Branch at Southern
11 a.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Noon
Egg Harbor Township at Moorsetown
Williamstown at Ocean City
ACIT at St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Williamstown at Ocean City
Long Branch at Southern Regional
4 p.m.
ACIT at Delsea
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Township
12:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Township
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Moorestown
Pinelands Regional at Southern Regional
