Atlantic City Millville Soccer
Atlantic City High School plays Millville High in the season opener, at Atlantic City, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).

 Vernon Ogrodnek

FOOTBALL

Noon

Millville at St. Joseph

Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional

2:30 p.m.

Marlboro at Lacey Township

Other games TBD

Cedar Creek at Camden

Hammonton vs. Timber Creek

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Mainland at Delsea

10:30 a.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Rancocas Valley

1 p.m.

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Barnegat at Long Branch

11 a.m.

Shawnee at Ocean City

Toms River North at Mainland

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Middle Township at Southern

Gloucester City at Cumberland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.

Tip Off Tournament at Moorestown

8:30 a.m.

Pleasantville at Eastern

9 a.m.

South Jersey at Williamstown

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m.

Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m.

Varsity Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee

GIRLS TENNIS

TBD

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Williamstown

