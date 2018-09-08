FOOTBALL
Noon
Millville at St. Joseph
Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional
2:30 p.m.
Marlboro at Lacey Township
Other games TBD
Cedar Creek at Camden
Hammonton vs. Timber Creek
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Mainland at Delsea
10:30 a.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Rancocas Valley
1 p.m.
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Barnegat at Long Branch
11 a.m.
Shawnee at Ocean City
Toms River North at Mainland
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Middle Township at Southern
Gloucester City at Cumberland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Tip Off Tournament at Moorestown
8:30 a.m.
Pleasantville at Eastern
9 a.m.
South Jersey at Williamstown
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
Varsity Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee
GIRLS TENNIS
TBD
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Williamstown
