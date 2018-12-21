122118_spt_wildwoodcatholic
Wildwood Catholic's against Pleasantville's during the first half of boys basketball game at Wildwood Catholic High School Thursday Dec 20, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

WRESTLING

7:45 p.m.

St. Augustine, Holy Spirit at Beast of the East, at the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware

9 a.m.

Absegami at Gloucester

Middle Twp. at West Orange

Vineland, Gateway, Haddon Heights at Overbrook

Hammonton, Nottingham, Princeton at Lawrence

Barnegat at Keansburg

Lacey at Hackettstown

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. Clearview at Cherry Hill West

Southern, Roxbury at High Point

Mainland, Notre Dame at Triton

Noon

St. Joseph, Williamstown, Cherokee at Pitman

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battle at the Boards Showcase, at Wildwoods Convention Center

11 a.m.

Clearview vs. Wildwood Catholic

12:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Lower Cape May

Score at the Shore, at Southern Regional

10 a.m.

(1) Mainland vs. (8) Pleasantville

11:45 a.m.

(4) Middle Twp. vs. (5) Mater Dei

1:30 p.m.

(3) Holmdel vs. (6) Southern

3:15 p.m.

(2) Lenape vs. (7) Millville

Regular season

11:30 a.m.

Pennsville at Bridgeton

1 p.m.

Yonkers Montessori Academy at Barnegat

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battle at the Boards Showcase, at Wildwoods Convention Center

2 p.m.

Burlington vs. Lower Cape May

3:45 p.m.

Sterling vs. Egg Harbor Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Marist vs. Wildwood Catholic

6:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood

8:30 p.m.

Kingsway vs. Ocean City

Score at the Shore, at Southern Regional

1:45 p.m.

(6) Southern vs. (11) ACIT

3:30 p.m.

(5) Wall Twp. vs. (12) Middle Twp.

5:15 p.m.

(8) Mainland vs. (9) Asbury Park

Regular season

11:30 a.m.

New Egypt at Barnegat

2 p.m.

Lincoln at Cedar Creek

