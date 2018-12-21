WRESTLING
7:45 p.m.
St. Augustine, Holy Spirit at Beast of the East, at the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware
9 a.m.
Absegami at Gloucester
Middle Twp. at West Orange
Vineland, Gateway, Haddon Heights at Overbrook
Hammonton, Nottingham, Princeton at Lawrence
Barnegat at Keansburg
Lacey at Hackettstown
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. Clearview at Cherry Hill West
Southern, Roxbury at High Point
Mainland, Notre Dame at Triton
Noon
St. Joseph, Williamstown, Cherokee at Pitman
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battle at the Boards Showcase, at Wildwoods Convention Center
11 a.m.
Clearview vs. Wildwood Catholic
12:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Lower Cape May
Score at the Shore, at Southern Regional
10 a.m.
(1) Mainland vs. (8) Pleasantville
11:45 a.m.
(4) Middle Twp. vs. (5) Mater Dei
1:30 p.m.
(3) Holmdel vs. (6) Southern
3:15 p.m.
(2) Lenape vs. (7) Millville
Regular season
11:30 a.m.
Pennsville at Bridgeton
1 p.m.
Yonkers Montessori Academy at Barnegat
BOYS BASKETBALL
Battle at the Boards Showcase, at Wildwoods Convention Center
2 p.m.
Burlington vs. Lower Cape May
3:45 p.m.
Sterling vs. Egg Harbor Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Marist vs. Wildwood Catholic
6:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood
8:30 p.m.
Kingsway vs. Ocean City
Score at the Shore, at Southern Regional
1:45 p.m.
(6) Southern vs. (11) ACIT
3:30 p.m.
(5) Wall Twp. vs. (12) Middle Twp.
5:15 p.m.
(8) Mainland vs. (9) Asbury Park
Regular season
11:30 a.m.
New Egypt at Barnegat
2 p.m.
Lincoln at Cedar Creek
