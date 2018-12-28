BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
at Wildwoods Convention Center
Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket
12:30 p.m.
Tower Hill School (De.) vs. Oakcrest
Ray Martin Memorial Championship
5:15 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Conrad Science (De.)
Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase
8:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Archbishop Carroll (Pa.)
Score at the Shore
at Southern Regional High School
Consolation Round
10 a.m.
(7) Mater Dei vs. (11) ACIT
11:45 a.m.
(12) Middle Twp. vs. (9) Asbury Park
3:15 p.m.
(5) Wall Twp. vs. (8) Mainland
Semifinals
5 p.m.
(6) Southern vs. (2) St. Mary’s Elizabeth
6:45 p.m.
(4) Lenape vs. (1) Pleasantville
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
at Wildwoods Convention Center
George Betz Memorial Bracket
9 a.m.
ACIT vs. MaST Commnity Charter (Pa.)
10:30 a.m.
Oakcrest vs. Merion Mercy Academy (Pa.)
Kate Anzelone Memorial Bracket
Noon
Hammonton vs. Buena
1:30 p.m.
Newark Academy vs. Wildwood
Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Bracket
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Huberts catholic (Pa.)
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Strath Haven (Pa.)
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
South Jersey at The Bennett Center in Toms River
GIRLS SWIMMING
9 a.m.
Hackney Invitational at Atlantic City High School
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Absegami, Schalick at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Palmyra
Vineland, Collingswood, BCIT Westampton at Winslow Twp.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.