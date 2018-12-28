Boardwalk Basketball Classic 2018
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

at Wildwoods Convention Center

Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket

12:30 p.m.

Tower Hill School (De.) vs. Oakcrest

Ray Martin Memorial Championship

5:15 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Conrad Science (De.)

Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase

8:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Archbishop Carroll (Pa.)

Score at the Shore

at Southern Regional High School

Consolation Round

10 a.m.

(7) Mater Dei vs. (11) ACIT

11:45 a.m.

(12) Middle Twp. vs. (9) Asbury Park

3:15 p.m.

(5) Wall Twp. vs. (8) Mainland

Semifinals

5 p.m.

(6) Southern vs. (2) St. Mary’s Elizabeth

6:45 p.m.

(4) Lenape vs. (1) Pleasantville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

at Wildwoods Convention Center

George Betz Memorial Bracket

9 a.m.

ACIT vs. MaST Commnity Charter (Pa.)

10:30 a.m.

Oakcrest vs. Merion Mercy Academy (Pa.)

Kate Anzelone Memorial Bracket

Noon

Hammonton vs. Buena

1:30 p.m.

Newark Academy vs. Wildwood

Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Bracket

4:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Huberts catholic (Pa.)

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Strath Haven (Pa.)

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

South Jersey at The Bennett Center in Toms River

GIRLS SWIMMING

9 a.m.

Hackney Invitational at Atlantic City High School

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Absegami, Schalick at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Palmyra

Vineland, Collingswood, BCIT Westampton at Winslow Twp.

