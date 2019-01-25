BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

South Jersey Championships at The Bennett Center

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Absegami at Clearview

Deptford Twp., Pemberton Twp., Egg Harbor Twp. at Haddon Twp.

Audubon at Millville

Ocean City, Moorestown, Sterling at Burlington County Tech

10 a.m.

Shore Conference Tournamane at Red Bank

Cedar Creek, Middle Twp., Vineland at Triton

Gloucester, Salem, Lower Cape May at Burlington

Oakcrest, Hammonton, Willingboro at Mainland

St. Peter’s Prep, St. Augustine Prep, St. Joseph (Montvale) at Delsea

Ocerbrook, Cumberland, Riverside at Pitman

Buena, Cinnaminson, Haddonfield at Pennsauken

1 p.m.

Phillipsburg at Southern

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley

11:30 a.m.

Millville vs. Willingboro at Rancocas Valley

1 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Burlington Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Westampton Tech

5:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cherokee

7:15 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Haddonfield

Other games

11 a.m.

Triton at Absegami

Monmouth at Barnegat

1 p.m.

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

5 p.m.

Cumberland at Toms River East

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The 97.3 ESPN Shootout at Ocean City

12:45 p.m.

Vineland vs. Marlboro

2:30 p.m.

ACIT vs. Wildwood

6 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Gloucester Catholic

Other games

10 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Barnegat at Monmouth

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

10 a.m.

South Jersey Coaches Invitational at GCIT

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

