BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
South Jersey Championships at The Bennett Center
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Absegami at Clearview
Deptford Twp., Pemberton Twp., Egg Harbor Twp. at Haddon Twp.
Audubon at Millville
Ocean City, Moorestown, Sterling at Burlington County Tech
10 a.m.
Shore Conference Tournamane at Red Bank
Cedar Creek, Middle Twp., Vineland at Triton
Gloucester, Salem, Lower Cape May at Burlington
Oakcrest, Hammonton, Willingboro at Mainland
St. Peter’s Prep, St. Augustine Prep, St. Joseph (Montvale) at Delsea
Ocerbrook, Cumberland, Riverside at Pitman
Buena, Cinnaminson, Haddonfield at Pennsauken
1 p.m.
Phillipsburg at Southern
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley
11:30 a.m.
Millville vs. Willingboro at Rancocas Valley
1 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Burlington Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Westampton Tech
5:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cherokee
7:15 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Haddonfield
Other games
11 a.m.
Triton at Absegami
Monmouth at Barnegat
1 p.m.
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
5 p.m.
Cumberland at Toms River East
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The 97.3 ESPN Shootout at Ocean City
12:45 p.m.
Vineland vs. Marlboro
2:30 p.m.
ACIT vs. Wildwood
6 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Gloucester Catholic
Other games
10 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Barnegat at Monmouth
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
10 a.m.
South Jersey Coaches Invitational at GCIT
