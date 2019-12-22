BOYS BASKETBALL
PBA Tip-Off Tournament in Ocean City
1:45 p.m
Atlantic City vs. Mater Dei Prep
3:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Vineland
7:00 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Pleasantville
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PBA Tip-Off Tournament in Ocean City
Noon
Atlantic City vs. Mater Dei Prep
5:15 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Rancocas Valley
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
8 a.m.
Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island, NY
9 p.m.
Shore Track Coaches Association Season Opener at Bennett Center
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Beast of the East at University of Delaware
