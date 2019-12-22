030519_gal_MLGBB

BOYS BASKETBALL

PBA Tip-Off Tournament in Ocean City

1:45 p.m

Atlantic City vs. Mater Dei Prep

3:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Vineland

7:00 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Pleasantville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PBA Tip-Off Tournament in Ocean City

Noon

Atlantic City vs. Mater Dei Prep

5:15 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Rancocas Valley

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

8 a.m.

Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island, NY

9 p.m.

Shore Track Coaches Association Season Opener at Bennett Center

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Beast of the East at University of Delaware

