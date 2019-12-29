BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
9:15 a.m.
Oackrest vs. TBA
7 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Archmere Academy of Claymont
8:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. KIPP Dubois Collegiate Academy
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. The Baldwin School
5 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Merion Mercy Academy
8 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Polytech
INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. South Jersey at Bishop Loughlin Games
