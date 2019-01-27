GIRLS BASKETBALL
The 97.3 ESPN Shootout at Ocean City
Noon
Egg Harbor Township vs. Red Bank
1:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Red Bank
3:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic
5:15 p.m.
Middle Township vs. Hammonton
7 p.m.
Mainland vs. Ocean City
Other games
5:30 p.m.
Pennsauken at St. Joseph
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boys Varsity Showcase at Marist
1:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. North Bergen
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Plainfield
Other games
7 p.m.
Olympus Prep at St. Joseph
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Ice Palace
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.