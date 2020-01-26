Mainland Lower girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL

97.3 ESPN Showcase at Ocean City

Noon

Cedar Creek vs. Hammonton

3:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Camden Tech

5:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Red Bank

7 p.m.

Mainland vs. Ocean City

Toms River Showcase at RWJBarnabas Health Arena

1 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Trenton North

BOYS BASKETBALL

Toms River Showcase at Toms at RWJBarnabas Health Arena

2:30 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Red Bank

WRESTLING

Shore Conference Tournament

10 a.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

South Jersey Invitational at Ocean Breeze Park

