GIRLS BASKETBALL
97.3 ESPN Showcase at Ocean City
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Hammonton
3:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Camden Tech
5:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Red Bank
7 p.m.
Mainland vs. Ocean City
Toms River Showcase at RWJBarnabas Health Arena
1 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Trenton North
BOYS BASKETBALL
Toms River Showcase at Toms at RWJBarnabas Health Arena
2:30 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Red Bank
WRESTLING
Shore Conference Tournament
10 a.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
South Jersey Invitational at Ocean Breeze Park
