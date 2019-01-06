GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit
Noon
Ocean City vs. Lenape
Blue Star Elite Invitational at Jefferson University, Philadelphia
8 p.m.
Mainland vs. Paul VI
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit
1:45 p.m.
Howell vs. Ocean City
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. The Patrick School
5:15 p.m.
Bishop Eustace vs. Williamstown
7:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
11 a.m.
Hispanic Games at New York City Armory
