Wildwood Catholic's against Pleasantville's during the first half of boys basketball game at Wildwood Catholic High School Thursday Dec 20, 2018.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit

Noon

Ocean City vs. Lenape

Blue Star Elite Invitational at Jefferson University, Philadelphia

8 p.m.

Mainland vs. Paul VI

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit

1:45 p.m.

Howell vs. Ocean City

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. The Patrick School

5:15 p.m.

Bishop Eustace vs. Williamstown

7:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

11 a.m.

Hispanic Games at New York City Armory

