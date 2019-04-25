040419_spt_cedarcreekglax 21

Ocean City defeated Cedar Creek 17-1 in girls lacrosse on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

11 a.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

1 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

Buena at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Kingsway

Triton at Hammonton

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

SOFTBALL

Grand Stand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

8 a.m.

St. Joseph vs. Olean (New York)

Other games:

10 a.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Pleasantville at Atlantic City

Mainland at Vineland

Southern at Toms River North

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Triton

4 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Buena

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Oakcrest

Kingsway at Cumberland.

BOYS LACROSSE

2:30 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (Delaware) at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Southern at Toms River North

Middletown North at Barnegat

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

11 a.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Cherry Hill West at Mainland

4 p.m.

Millville at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

4:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Southern at Hidden Creek Golf Club

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Schalick at Running Deer Golf Club

St. Augustine Prep vs. Salesianum at Buena Vista Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 pm.

Cumberland vs. Paul VI at Woodcrest Golf Course

BOYS TENNIS

10 a.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Snug Harbor

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine Prep

4 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Township

Kingsway at Cumberland

Hammonton at Triton

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

11:15 a.m.

Rancocas Valley at Southern

11:30 a.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Kingsway Reg. at St. Augustine Prep

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments