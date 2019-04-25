BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
11 a.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
1 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
Buena at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Kingsway
Triton at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
SOFTBALL
Grand Stand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
8 a.m.
St. Joseph vs. Olean (New York)
Other games:
10 a.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Pleasantville at Atlantic City
Mainland at Vineland
Southern at Toms River North
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Triton
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Oakcrest
Kingsway at Cumberland.
BOYS LACROSSE
2:30 p.m.
Cape Henlopen (Delaware) at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Middletown North at Barnegat
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
11 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Cherry Hill West at Mainland
4 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
4:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Southern at Hidden Creek Golf Club
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Running Deer Golf Club
St. Augustine Prep vs. Salesianum at Buena Vista Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 pm.
Cumberland vs. Paul VI at Woodcrest Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Snug Harbor
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine Prep
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Township
Kingsway at Cumberland
Hammonton at Triton
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
11:15 a.m.
Rancocas Valley at Southern
11:30 a.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Kingsway Reg. at St. Augustine Prep
